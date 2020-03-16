Fan Releases One Shining Moment Video For The College Basketball Regular Season

We might not get March Madness in 2020, but we do have a One Shining Moment video for the past college basketball season.

As we all know, March Madness was officially canceled last week because of coronavirus, and that means we were all robbed of the event. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: March Madness has officially been canceled. This will go down as one of the darkest days in the history of American sports. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

While we won’t get the tournament games this year, Max Goren made an incredible One Shining Moment video for the regular season.

Give it a watch below. It won’t heal the pain, but it might help ease it just a bit.

It’s still hard for me to believe the March Madness won’t be happening. I keep expecting to wake up and everything will be fine. It sounds weird, but it’s true.

Part of me honestly believes I’ll roll out of bed one day and everything will be just fine. Obviously, that’s not actually going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

The pain caused by March Madness being stolen from us is here to stay. That’s just the reality of the situation.

I guess the only silver lining is that Wisconsin has the true claim to the national title. Even in the darkest of times, it’s important to spot the good things.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

I guess we at least got our One Shining Moment video, even if it’s not the real thing. It’s better than nothing. Props to Max Goren for putting that together.

I think I speak for college basketball fans everywhere when I say we enjoyed it.