Coronavirus Puts Historic Friday Lunches On Hiatus After Washington D.C. Bans Going To Bars

Our traditional and historic Friday lunches are on hold until further notice.

For those of you who don’t know, a small group of my coworkers and I go to a place called Stoney’s in Washington D.C. on Fridays for lunch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You see, I don’t take lunch breaks during the week. I eat, but I don’t stop working. I find lunch breaks Monday through Thursday to be anti-American.

We didn’t pause the Battle of the Bulge just to eat lunch. We kept pushing through. This is the spirit and attitude I carry with my every day.

On Fridays, much like when a battle is won, we eat a little food and have a beer or two. This tradition has been around for years.

Well, it’s now on hiatus until further notice because Washington D.C. has banned going to bars because of coronavirus. We can do takeout (what’s the point of that?), but we can’t actually go drink some beers.

We’ve had a traditional Friday lunch at the @DailyCaller every Friday for a couple years at @StoneysOnL. I guess that’ll be on hiatus until further notice. First, coronavirus came for all our sports, and now it’s come for our lunch. It’s time to kick this thing’s ass. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2020

Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, all bars and restaurants in D.C. become grab-and-go only. No dine-in at all. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) March 16, 2020

Mayor Bowser said that as of 10 pm tonight, all bars and restaurants are limited to grab and go, or deliver. No on scene consumption. pic.twitter.com/quKzhv8DfB — Sam Ford (@ABC7Sam) March 16, 2020

This feels like when the Olympics were paused for WWII. This feels like when the Americans lost to the Soviet Union a few days before beating them in 1980.

We’re talking about a day that will live in infamy. We’re talking about one of the darkest moments in the history of this company, lunch in America and the morale of this country as a whole.

I’d rather risk death than be told I can’t get lunch with the crew just like every other Friday.

The coronavirus has now stolen two of the most important things in my life. First, it came for March Madness and all of our sports.

Now, it’s come for our time-honored traditions. I think it’s safe to say the coronavirus has crossed the damn line.

I’ll be damned if this virus takes away our cold beers and the last ounces of happiness we’ve got left. I’ll host the damn lunch at Fortress Hookstead if it comes to it.

What I won’t do is surrender. If they can hold the line in Bastogne, then we can hold the line against a virus. Put the beers on ice because we’re coming!