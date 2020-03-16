Why Congress’ Flawed Coronavirus Package Could Still Benefit Millions Of Americans

The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill early Saturday morning attempting to provide relief over the rapidly spreading coronavirus COVID-19.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act was the product of days of negotiation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and passed 363-40, with all 40 no votes coming from Republicans. The bill is expected to pass the Senate with some minor changes, and has the support of President Donald Trump. The package has been criticized by some conservatives, and some progressives for not going far enough, but the legislation does offer plenty that both sides have been supportive of. (RELATED: Latest Budget Deal A Tough Pill To Swallow For Conservatives?)

The legislation requires the federal government to pay for all coronavirus testing, and guarantees at least two weeks paid sick leave for many American employees. The bill also shores up the food stamp program, and temporarily increases Medicare spending. Some conservatives have expressed outrage over the legislation, arguing that it does not do enough to help small businesses, that it’s not being paid for, and bemoaning that the bill did not go through a real legislative process, and was passed in the dead of night. The bill also fails to include a payroll tax cut for employers, which has been a priority for conservatives in the Trump administration. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

“The bill is loaded with leftwing policies, ” Conservative radio host Mark Levin tweeted Monday. “No surprise that the media failed to inform the public of what Pelosi and the Democrats pulled here.”

“Why I voted No: We had 30 min to read a 110 page bill while also trying to get to the House Floor. Clearly, we didn’t know what was in it before we passed it,” Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green tweeted Monday.

There is one particular provision of the bill that has drawn the ire of both conservatives and progressives. The bill includes a provision that exempts companies with over 500 employees, and businesses with under 50 employees from the paid sick leave program. This includes major corporations such as McDonald’s, Amazon, and Walmart, which are exempt from the bill. Many major companies are denying their employees paid sick leave, even as the virus rapidly spreads, and federal and local governments crack down on large gatherings. McDonald’s will issue paid leave to its corporate-owned employees who are asked to quarantine, according to USA Today. Walmart has also created a “COVID-19 emergency leave policy,” and will waive its mandatory attendance policy until the end of April.

American companies denying workers paid sick leave: McDonald’s – 517K workers Walmart – 347K workers Kroger – 189K workers Subway – 80K workers Burger King – 165K workers Pizza Hut: – 156K workers Target – 51K workers Marriott – 139K workers Wendy’s – 133K workers — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) March 16, 2020

The concessions the legislation makes towards businesses has been ripped by both conservatives and progressives, and has been panned as an example of swampy D.C. dealing.

“Why are there thresholds? Why does government pick winners and losers? Businesses with over 500 and under 50 employees are exempt and everyone else takes it on the chin?” conservative radio host Jesse Kelly asked on Twitter Monday. “Guess we know who’s spending the lobbying money. ”

“The Senate should pass the House bill immediately, because its better than nothing,” popular left-wing writer Judd Legum tweeted Monday. “BUT the House bill doesn’t guarantee paid sick leave to 80% OF US WORKERS.”

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton issued perhaps the harshest criticism of the legislation of any senator during an appearance on Fox News Monday morning, but still said he supported most measures in the bill. (RELATED: Tom Cotton Rips Democrats Over Death Penalty Opposition)

“It doesn’t go far enough and it doesn’t go fast enough,” Cotton said. “I and a lot of other senators who I’ve spoken to over the weekend are worried that we’re not doing enough to get cash into the hands of affected workers and families quickly.”

The House relief bill doesn’t go far enough & fast enough. We’re going to do everything we can to get cash into the hands of affected workers & families as quickly as possible so we can all get through this pandemic together. pic.twitter.com/VrgiK0MvTf — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 16, 2020

“Better than nothing” may as well be the tagline of this bill. In the minds of both conservatives and progressives, this piece of legislation does not go far enough, but most of them in Congress will likely end up supporting it anyway. After all, the legislation still includes provisions that Americans want and need, including paid leave for millions of Americans, and free coronavirus testing. While the bill’s process was “swampy,” and the legislation is imperfect, it still provides essential services that Americans need and need now. This legislation is a “must-pass” bill, largely because the federal government cannot afford to lose the confidence of the American people.

Mnuchin has been the Trump administration’s point man in its negotiations with Congress, and has compared the negotiations to a baseball game, saying at Saturday’s press conference that the federal government is now in the 2nd inning of its coronavirus response. If Mnuchin’s analogy is taken to be precise, that means he expects Congress to pass seven more relief bills in addition to this legislation, and the $8.3 funding bill that was signed into law earlier this month. The message coming from the White House and Congressional leadership is that they’re will be more opportunities to pass bills that put money directly in the hands of employees and employers, and that the legislation passed Saturday by the House is a necessary start. This messaging won’t do much to re-assure those on the right and left who are sick of the tricks from Washington insiders, but it does give senators the opportunity to vote for this bill, while still criticizing it as flawed. It also gives members of Congress the opportunity to tell their constituents that they are making progress, and working on even stronger measures. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Proposes Temporary Universal Basic Income Policy In Face Of Coronavirus Pandemic)

The coronavirus package that appears headed to the president’s desk has been widely criticized, but it does make progress in many areas with widespread support, including paid leave, and free testing. This may be the best deal Americans can hope for right now as Congress debates stronger measures.