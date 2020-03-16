I Got D-Day Trending On Twitter And Made The Front Page Of Reddit Over A Very Simple March Madness Tweet

Ladies and gentlemen, I was the hottest topic on Twitter and the internet pretty much all of Sunday.

Why was I at the center of the internet world when coronavirus should have been taking the most attention?

Well, coronavirus actually plays a role in this situation. See, following the cancelation of the conference tournaments and March Madness, I sat in stunned silence Saturday thinking about the state of society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

I was depressed, shocked, sad and in a state of disbelief that coronavirus had stolen our basketball from this. Could you imagine if a virus canceled the moon landing? Would a D-Day veteran accept this as a reason for March Madness not happening?

Today should have been a day of college basketball games and a few cold beers. Instead, coronavirus stole it. Imagine explaining to a D-Day veteran that sports were canceled because of a virus. Imagine canceling the moon landing over a virus. What a sad state of affairs. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 14, 2020

Well, that tweet set the internet on absolute fire. From government officials to sports figures and everyone in between, people had thoughts all over the place.

From some there, was high praise.

This guy went for it. He just said fuck it I’m going to be a legend with this tweet. Respect https://t.co/fD0kKeCpRD — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 15, 2020

D-Day veterans everywhere are probably FURIOUS we won’t know if Liberty got a 12 or 13 seed — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 15, 2020

From others, there was a bit of shock and Chris Long even wondered whether or not was I was secretly an Axis Powers kind of guy.

Dude, we’re trying to protect that D-Day veteran. They are all in the highest risk group should they get infected with #COVIDー19, which is spreading exponentially in America. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 15, 2020

There are literally hundreds of D Day veterans still living, and they’ll probably thank you for staying home. This kind of makes you an Axis Powers guy. https://t.co/PqGTVabnKR — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 15, 2020

Then, I looked over at the sidebar and saw that D-Day was one of the top trending topics on all of Twitter. You might think I’m kidding. I’m not.

Trust me, folks. It only gets better from there. My phone started blowing up because I was one of the main topics on the front page of Reddit!

Now, I’m sure this is where most of you expect me to tuck my tail and hide in humiliation. Cleary, you don’t know anything about me or who I am.

Listen up, people. If you’re so offended by my tweet that you spent Sunday in meltdown mode, then that’s a you problem.

If you don’t find that tweet above anything other than epic, hilarious and legendary, then that’s a you problem.

If you took the time to dive into my DMs, then that’s a you problem. Obviously, some of you understood the humor better than others.

Congrats, you have a functioning brain and a high IQ. Here’s some more free advice I’ll over all of you. If you’re angry on the internet, then you’re losing.

Don’t be losing on the internet. Kick back, grab a beer, relax and recognize not having basketball sucks. If you’re busy spinning your wheels all pissed off at me, you should take a long and hard look at the state of your life.

Now, let’s get to work on winning a title next year.