Dallas Cowboys Place Exclusive Franchise Tag On Quarterback Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have franchise tagged quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys made the move Monday morning. Under the exclusive tag, Prescott’s salary for next season will be about $31 million, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I guess we all saw this coming, and now it’s finally here. It’s truly unreal how badly this contract situation with Prescott has been handled.

We’ve been talking about whether or not he’d get a new deal for more than a year at this point. Despite all of that, a long term deal was never reached.

Instead, the Cowboys and Prescott had to settle on the exclusive tag, which I’m sure doesn’t make either side overly happy at all.

I guess it’ll work out better for Prescott if he dominates next season. Of course, if he doesn’t, then the Cowboys might have just saved themselves some serious money.

This situation is simply nothing short of crazy, and I can’t believe no deal was reached after a year of negations.