EXCLUSIVE: Behind The Trump Campaign’s Lawsuits Against Three Media Companies

The Trump campaign is suing CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post for libel over claims published on their platforms involving Russian collusion. The lawsuits are proceeding, which could produce multimillion-dollar judgments against the media behemoths.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill reached former prosecutor and defense attorney Bob Bianchi to break down the lawsuits.

WATCH:

