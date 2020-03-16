Greg Gard On Declaring Wisconsin National Champions After March Madness Cancelation: ‘Why Not?’

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard sounds open to the idea that we won the 2020 national title.

Following the cancelation of March Madness because of coronavirus, I declared the Badgers national champs. We won the toughest conference in America, and we hold the tie-breakers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

By any and all metrics, we have the strongest claim to the national title in the whole country, and I’ll go to my grave believing that.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

Now, Gard sounds like he’s willing to accept the banner in the rafters. According to Zach Heilprin, the B1G champion coach gave an interview on The Zone, and joked, “We are the number one team in the number one conference, so why not?”

During an interview on @ZoneMadison this morning #Badgers coach Greg Gard joked they were gonna take the route of UCF and be the self-proclaimed national champion for 2020. “We are the number one team in the number one conference, so why not?” — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) March 13, 2020

I know Heilprin said he’s joking, but I think we all know he’s really not. He shouldn’t be joking. This team went through hell and back.

Everybody in the world of basketball counted us out. Nobody wanted to give us the time of day when we were 13-10. Everybody laughed at us and wrote us off.

Then, Gard led the Badgers to the B1G title and the number one seed in the conference tournament. It was one of the great turnarounds in college basketball history.

We have every right to claim the title is ours. The Big 10 was hands down the best conference in America, and we won it.

It’s really that simple.

Now, let’s get that banner hanging in the rafters ASAP. After all, we earned it.