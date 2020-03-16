‘At Least You’re Not Politicizing It, Juan’: Gutfeld Snaps On Juan Williams Over Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus

Fox News’ “The Five” blew up Monday as Juan Williams clashed with Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters over President Donald Trump’s managing of the coronavirus.

“This is new to him,” Gutfeld said of Trump’s handling of the virus. “I think he was trying to focus on trying to quell the panic while letting the experts deal with the virus. Deeds, words. And right now, you cannot match the deeds that this administration is doing. They’re doing amazing work.”

“Yeah, that’s why we have so many tests to find out who has it. That’s why we have a vaccine,” Williams said sarcastically. “The president said the vaccine’s coming in a couple weeks, now we know it’s years.”

WATCH:

“Yeah, at least you’re not politicizing it, Juan,” Gutfeld said, as Jesse Watters also chimed in.

“That’s why…in the NSC, we don’t have an office of global immune threats. No, no, that’s all to be forgotten,” Williams said.

“Juan, they have plenty of bureaucrats in Italy, and look what’s happening in Italy,” Watters said.

“Oh, now we want to compare our government to the Italians, very good, very good,” Williams snapped back as the segment came to an end. (RELATED: Fox News’ Juan Williams: Republicans Could Vote To Remove Trump)

President Donald Trump announced new guidelines to keep Americans healthy as coronavirus continues to spread across America.