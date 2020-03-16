Rep. Gwen Moore To Become Latest Democrat To Self-Quarantine

Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore announced Monday that she will self-quarantine as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

“Last night, I was informed that someone I came into contact with on March 8th tested positive for COVID-19. I didn’t physically contact this individual and I consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician, who informed me that my risk for contracting COVID-19 is low,” Moore said in a statement.

“While I have not shown any symptoms, I will follow guidance from public health officials and practice social distancing and self-quarantine to protect others from potential exposure,” Moore continued.”I understand that everyone cannot afford to self-quarantine for fear of losing their jobs and falling behind on bills. And not every job can be done remotely.”

The announcement came not long after New Mexico Democratic Ben Ray Luján said that he will self-quarantine. Luján said although he does not feel symptoms that he believes it is safest to self-quarantine and work from home. A large number of members of Congress have begin to self-quarantine as the death tolls climb and the virus spreads. (RELATED: Another House Democrat To Self-Quarantine)

A staffer who works in Republican Arizona Rep. David Schweikert’s Washington D.C. office tested positive for coronavirus, the congressman announced Sunday, as the House passed a bill Saturday morning that is set to provide coronavirus testing at no cost to patients and extend paid sick leave to workers in need. The Senate is currently working on passing legislation, which, if passed, would then be sent to Trump for a finalizing signature.

Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer announced Tuesday that he had dinner with a friend who has since tested positive for coronavirus, adding him to a list of members of Congress who have self-quarantined. (RELATED: Don Beyer Becomes Second Democrat To Self-Quarantine After Having Dinner With A Friend Infected With Coronavirus)

A number of members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread across the U.S.

President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.