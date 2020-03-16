Harvey Weinstein Moved Back To Prison After Short Stint In Hospital

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was moved back to prison Monday.

Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital after his sentencing hearing, according to a report published by Page Six. He is now back at Rikers Island after experiencing a spike in blood pressure. He was taken to the hospital to monitor.

Weinstein is back at Rikers Island after an apparent medical episode — just hours after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

He was convicted of sexually assaulting his former production assistant Miriam Haley and raping Jessica Mann.https://t.co/Zqn3QsOvBg

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 16, 2020