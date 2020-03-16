Harvey Weinstein Moved Back To Prison After Short Stint In Hospital

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was moved back to prison Monday.
Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital after his sentencing hearing, according to a report published by Page Six. He is now back at Rikers Island after experiencing a spike in blood pressure. He was taken to the hospital to monitor.
Weinstein is back at Rikers Island after an apparent medical episode — just hours after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
He was convicted of sexually assaulting his former production assistant Miriam Haley and raping Jessica Mann.https://t.co/Zqn3QsOvBg
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 16, 2020
Before his sentencing hearing, Weinstein spent time at Bellevue for a heart procedure. He was moved from Rikers after his conviction due to chest pains.
As previously reported, Weinstein was sentenced to prison for 23 years Wednesday after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree last month. He faces another round of sexual abuse charges in Los Angeles. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)
The 23-year sentence was hit for Weinstein’s lawyers who argued for a lenient sentence.
The lawyers pointed to Weinstein’s “accomplishments” and “charitable endeavors” along with his poor health as reasons for a lenient sentence. Weinstein faced a minimum of five years or a maximum of 29 years in prison.
“His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury’s verdict,” his lawyers wrote in a letter.
Prosecutors argued that Weinstein should receive a sentence to reflect his conviction and a “lifetime of abuse towards others.”