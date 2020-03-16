House passes updated coronavirus bill

The House of Representatives on Monday passed a reworked coronavirus bill as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.
The House approved the plan via unanimous consent. The House will now send the original coronavirus package plus a retooled version to the Senate. The Senate hopes to pass the legislation this week and send it to President Donald Trump.
Trump signed an $8.3 billion funding bill Friday to help fight coronavirus. That bill gives more than $3 billion for the research and development of vaccines. There is also $800 million for research for treatments. It also includes $2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and $61 million to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Yahoo Finance. (RELATED: Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill)
Trump held a press conference at the end of February discussing how the U.S. will deal with the disease and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the task force. (RELATED: President Trump Appoints Vice President Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force)
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic Wednesday.