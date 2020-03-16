Houston Texans Trade DeAndre Hopkins To The Arizona Cardinals For David Johnson

The Houston Texans traded NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick Monday to the Arizona Cardinals.
The trade, announced Monday, gave the Texans running back David Johnson, a second-round draft pick and a fourth-round draft pick for next season, according to a report published by Sports Illustrated.
Hopkins has spent his entire professional career with the Texans. He’s caught a total of 1,048 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 total touchdowns since 2013.
Johnson was drafted as a third-round pick to the Cardinals in 2015. Johnson has a total of 3,128 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in 62 games. He has also caught a total of 208 passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns. (RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins Makes Incredible Toe-Drag Catch Against The Colts)
This might be one of the worst moves that head coach Bill O’Brien has ever made in his tenure with the Texans. Hopkins has consistently put numbers up to be considered one of the best players for the Texans, and they don’t have that many.
The Texans should be building their offense around Deshaun Watson’s talents and I’m not sure that O’Brien is trying to do that.
This 2020 season is going to be interesting to watch. Hopkins is going to bring a lot to the table for the Cardinals.