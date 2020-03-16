‘I’ve Loved You 67 Years And Still Do’: Man Not Allowed To Visit Wife In Nursing Home Waits Outside Holding Sign On Anniversary

A husband separated from his wife on their anniversary due to a coronavirus quarantine stood outside the window of her nursing home with a sign that reads, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do.”

The Connecticut husband, Bob Shellard, would visit his wife every day in her nursing home before Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont banned visitors from entering nursing homes for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC Connecticut.

So on the couples’ 67th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Shellard stood outside his wife Nancy’s window holding a sign that said “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.” (RELATED: US Coronavirus State Of Emergency: Everything You Need To Know)

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn’t allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.” https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020

Nancy Shellard waved back at her husband through the window, blowing kisses and telling staff that she felt like a queen.

“It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can’t be,” her husband told NBC. His wife has both Alzheimers and dementia, and her husband told the outlet that he worries she might not remember that he came at all.

“I wouldn’t want anybody else,” he added. “I don’t think she could put up with anybody else besides me.”

The Shellards’ daughter, Laura Mikolajczak, told the outlet that this was the first time the couple had ever spent their anniversary apart.

“It’s just been an example for us, for all of us of kids,” she said. “So all four of us have really learned a lot from them and I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years.”

“They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary,” Mikolajczak added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.