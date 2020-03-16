iHeart Radio, Shania Twain And More Announce Postponements Amid Coronavirus

iHeart Radio, Shania Twain and more performers have announced postponements and cancellations amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

In a post Monday on Instagram, iHeart Radio announced that the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards show, that was previously set to take place March 29 in Los Angeles, had been postponed. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31 the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29,” the message read. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iHeartRadio (@iheartradio) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

“The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority,” it added. “iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

It followed an announcement Sunday, that the 54-year-old country singer was postponing her ongoing Las Vegas residency “Let’s Go!” shows in March amid fears of COVID-19.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, touring staff, family and anyone else who could possibly be affected is my top priority,” the “Man I Feel Like A Woman” hitmaker shared in a statement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

“We will be rescheduling all of these shows I promise,” she added. “Please do hold on to your tickets, information regarding new dates and ticketing will be with you as soon as possible. Stay safe and look out for each other.”

This after the Academy of Country Music Awards announced that its awards show April 5 in Las Vegas has been postponed along with Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids”Choice Awards, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Performers like Blake Shelton, My Chemical Romance, BTS, Green Day, Chris Stapleton and more have already postponed their tour dates and concerts over concern of COVID-19.

As previously reported, the band WHO also announced they have postponed their tour in the U.K., which was supposed to kick off Monday, per Variety magazine.

And Broadway decided to go dark because of the coronavirus, according to Playbill. Last week, Live Nation and AEG Presents announced it was postponing all of its touring arena shows, across the globe and domestically, until further notice, per the Los Angeles Times.