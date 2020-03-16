In The Midst Of COVID-19 Craziness, Consider Tello’s 6-Month Unlimited Talk/Text Plan For Over 40% Off

Phone plans may sound cheap at first, but after dealing with monthly and yearly fees, they’re anything but. If you’re looking to text, talk, and do whatever else on your phone without wanting to pull your hair out when the bill comes every month, perhaps it’s time to look at the pre-paid way of life. With the Tello Value Prepaid 6-month Plan, you’ll get coast-to-coast wireless coverage provided by the ever-dependable Nationwide Sprint® along with unlimited talk and text plus 2GB a month. And the best part? There are no hidden fees. Ever.

Unlike other wireless plans, Tello doesn’t require you to blindly sign up for contracts that can last years, locking you into regulations and fees that you don’t realize may hurt you in the long run. With this prepaid plan, you pay upfront without ever signing a contract, freeing yourself of any pending activation or early termination fees. While the plan offers six-months of prepaid coverage, you can continue to stay on longer and can cancel whenever you like. You can also add on a “pay-as-you-go” feature which lets you make international calls and text at affordable rates.

With Tello, you’ll also receive minutes to Canada, Mexico, and China, all at the same rate as calls made in the U.S. — you’ll even get an included hotspot! And once you run through your allotted data, your 2G data kicks in, so you’re never left in the lurch. This six-month pre-paid plan is currently discounted to just $49 bucks and is available exclusively to first-time users. And after 180 days of being on the plan, you’ll have the choice to keep going or terminate your service without being responsible for any fees whatsoever.

It’s no wonder people all over the U.S. have embraced Tello, claiming the company is “easy to work with” and “the best value for money out there,” according to Tello.com.

Ready to say goodbye to the constraints of traditional wireless plans? Then get onboard with Tello! For a limited time, you can snag the Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan with Unlimited Talk/Text + 2GB LTE Data for over 40% off at just $49 bucks!

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');