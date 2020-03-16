Italy Reports Biggest One-Day Increase In Cases, Deaths

Italian officials reported the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in Italy.
Officials announced Sunday that the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country increased to 1,809, which is a 25% increase from the day before as well as the largest one-day increase in any country so far, The New York Times reported.
The country also reported 3,500 new cases in a single day, according to Fox News.
Italy reported 368 deaths in one day, a number that exceeds any number of deaths in a day reported in China. (RELATED: France, Israel Shut Down All Non-Essential Stores, Restaurants, Cafes)
The highest number of deaths reported in a day in China was 254 deaths, according to TheNYT, citing the World Health Organization.
The number of cases in Italy reached 24,700, as the country remains on lockdown. Italy is the hardest hit country from coronavirus in the world outside China.
WATCH:
All over Italy, 14th of March, 12am
This applause is for all of us Doctors!
This is the Italian people.
And I’m deeply touched..#CoronaVirusitaly #covid_19italia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/b0IngltCp5
— Roberto Persiani (@PersianiRoberto) March 14, 2020
