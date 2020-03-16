REPORT: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Restrain Alleged Intruder At Los Angeles Home

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney reportedly restrained an intruder in their home Sunday night.

The 23-year-old woman allegedly entered the home through the front door, according to a report published by TMZ. Lawrence, Maroney and security reportedly restrained the woman until police arrived, a source told Page Six.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after entering Jennifer Lawrence’s home late Sunday night while both Jen and her husband were home.https://t.co/3QLcUehKfW pic.twitter.com/EN8F7DMVQN — E! News (@enews) March 16, 2020

The woman was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

She allegedly entered the home around 9:15 p.m. through the unlocked front doors. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Jennifer Lawrence On The Internet)

The woman told police she had entered the home because she wanted to meet the actress. She’s going to have to wait on that. I think there could have been an easier way for her to meet Lawrence that wouldn’t have including her getting arrested.

Also, why weren’t the front doors of Lawrence’s home locked? That really doesn’t make sense to me. You’re a celebrity estimated to be worth $130 million. The door should be locked at all times. In fact, there should be three sets of barriers before someone can even get close to her front doors.

This whole situation could have been avoided if Lawrence would have just had her doors locked.