Katie Hill Claims She ‘Almost Certainly’ Has Coronavirus

Former California congresswoman Katie Hill claimed Monday that her doctor said she “almost certainly” has contracted the Coronavirus.

Hill resigned last November after nude photos of her with a younger female staffer were leaked to the media. She formerly represented California’s 25th district, and was the first openly bisexual member of Congress. (RELATED: Former Rep. Katie Hill Says ‘Biphobia’ Caused Her Resignation From Congress)

“I have had a dry cough, shortness of breath, & a fever since Saturday,” Hill wrote in a tweet on Monday. “My dad found out Saturday afternoon that he’d spent a lot of time with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed to my dad, but I could have been way before that too… we will never know.”

However, Hill says she will not be tested unless she is “hospitalized” because she did not come in direct contact with the individual who had the virus.

“I’m lucky. I’m young. I probably won’t get too sick, & I can hang out in my apartment for two weeks. But my doctor told me yes, you almost certainly have it but nothing to do except quarantine myself & if it gets worse, like I literally CANNOT BREATHE, go to the hospital.”

I was exposed to COVID-19. Here’s what happened. TLDR: 1) we’re not testing enough ppl to know how big this thing is; 2) if you think you’re in the clear, you’re not; 3) our healthcare system is about to be dangerously overloaded & only we can save it so #StayTheFuckHome

(1/x) — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 16, 2020

Hill added, “So, don’t expect a test, shut yourself in, PLEASE don’t go to the hospital unless you ABSOLUTELY have to, and let’s ride this thing out together.”

According to the Washington Post, there have been an estimated 4,287 cases of the Coronavirus in the United States leading to 69 deaths. The CDC last week labeled the global outbreak of COVID-19 as a “pandemic” resulting in many state government banning large gatherings and restaurants forced to only serve takeout.