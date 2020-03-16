Kentucky Derby Postponed For First Time Since 1945 Due To Coronavirus

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be postponed in response to the spread of the coronavirus, multiple sources reported Monday evening.

The postponement marks the first time the Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, WLKY reported. It will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 5. The official announcement will be Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“During times of uncertainty, our traditions provide a great sense of comfort. We realize that for many of you, the Kentucky Derby is a treasured annual tradition, and for others, a bucket-list experience. The time-honored traditions of the Kentucky Derby are as much about the fans as the race itself,” the Derby’s message to its fans reads. “…We have been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year.”

The decision follows the cancellations or postponements of thousands of events across the country in response to the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that events consisting of 50 or more people be cancelled or postponed Sunday. President Donald Trump also recommended Americans avoid groups of more than 10 people Monday in an announcement of guidelines for the following 15 days. (RELATED: Trump Announces Four Steps Of New Coronavirus Guidance To Be Followed By All Americans For 15 Days)