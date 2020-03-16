Kirk Cousins Gets 2-Year Extension With The Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has agreed on an extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Adam Schefter, Cousins has agreed to a two-year extension with the Vikings. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vikings reached agreement on a 2-year extension with QB Kirk Cousins, per his agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

This is probably a smart move for the Vikings. When you find a franchise quarterback in the NFL, you do what you can to keep him.

The quarterback market in the NFL is laughably bad. It’s borderline atrocious. That means options are incredibly limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:07am PST

While Cousins isn’t exactly a superstar and he’s not one of the best quarterbacks in the league, he’s better than most of them.

He’s dependable, he can make most of the throws you’ll ever need to make and he doesn’t lose you games. In the NFL, that’s about as good as it’s going to get unless you have the likes of Russell Wilson playing quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) on Jan 5, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of money he’s getting in this deal, but I’m sure it’s worth it for the Vikings.