Media Outlets Exclude Crucial Context In Quote To Paint Trump As Coronavirus Villain

Several media personalities pushed a distorted quote Monday, trying to make it appear that President Donald Trump intended to leave state governors twisting in the wind with regard to coronavirus.

The president, who spoke with a group of governors about the virus’ continued spread and repsonses to it, reportedly suggested that they may fare better if they sought out direct sales of needed equipment such as respirators and masks.

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Trump told the governors over the phone, according to The New York Times. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Points of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.” (RELATED: Trump Says Life Would Be Easier ‘If We Had A Press That Told The Truth’ — CPAC Crowd Goes Wild)

But a number of media personalities left out the crucial second half of the president’s statement – the part where he said that the federal government would be “backing” the states and suggested that direct purchases could ultimately be less costly and less complicated.

Instead, many focused only on the first half of Trump’s comment — “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves” — and then used that to suggest that the Trump administration intended to simply sit back and watch the states fend for themselves.

Wow. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call. via @jmartNYT https://t.co/RKZusLK5oY — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) March 16, 2020

Trump told governors this morning they are on their own:

“Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Mr. Trump told the governors during the conference call, a recording of which was shared with The New York Times. https://t.co/K0sont7MBc — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 16, 2020

So at least four times, including from the paper’s twitter account, @nytimes reporters deliberately cut off the quote to misrepresent what President Trump said pic.twitter.com/htCyge6Rwg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 16, 2020

At least six times… pic.twitter.com/OTxDGhYe1E — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 16, 2020

In total, at least nine times @nytimes twitter accounts pushed the cut off quote, misrepresenting what President Trump said to Governors pic.twitter.com/YYL4hH4FCx — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 16, 2020

Business Insider’s headline took things a little further, alleging that the president actually foisted onto governors the responsibility for obtaining needed supplies: ‘Try getting it yourselves’: Trump told governors they’re responsible for getting their own medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

Others went the same route:

It wasn’t long before people began to call out the discrepancy.

Incredible contrast between @NYTimes reporter tweet versus full quote Full quote makes it clear President Trump said the federal government will help states; cut off quote makes it appear just the opposite pic.twitter.com/JimnKh5HjN — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) March 16, 2020

And according to another source familiar with the call, Trump’s suggestion to the governors was meant to be in addition to federal assistance rather than in place of it.