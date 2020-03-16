Melania Praises Health Workers ‘Working Tirelessly To Help Keep’ Us Safe Amid Coronavirus

Melania Trump took to Twitter Monday to praise doctors, nurses and other health care workers “working tirelessly” on the front lines to keep us safe amid coronavirus.

“I want to take a moment to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses & first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy & safe,” the first lady tweeted to her millions of followers as news of more cases of the COVID-19 are confirmed in the United States. (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing)

I want to take a moment to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses & first responders who are working tirelessly to help keep our country healthy & safe. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 16, 2020

The comments from FLOTUS comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency for the entire country in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes Close To Recommending Complete Shut Down Of Bars And Restaurants)

Across the country, governors and other leaders have since made the decision to have employees work from home and close schools. In New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland governors have announced the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos and theaters in hopes of slowing down the spread of the virus.