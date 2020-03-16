NFL Draft Will Proceed As Planned In Las Vegas, Events Will Be Closed To Fans

The NFL draft will start April 23rd in Las Vegas, but fans won’t be allowed because of coronavirus.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to flock to Las Vegas for the event, but that won't be happening.

The league announced Monday morning that all draft events would be closed to the public. You can read the full statement below.

Update on the 2020 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/zeibQdPgWu — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

The NFL has made it crystal clear the league schedule won’t be stopping because of coronavirus. Anybody who has been paying attention has seen that.

However, they clearly also don’t want several hundred thousand people congregating in Las Vegas all on the same location.

Banning fans and still holding the draft seemed the least bad choice on the table. Canceling the draft or pushing it back could become a gigantic nightmare for the league.

Luckily, I’m confident they’ll find a way to get this done without having to make more modifications. With the rate stuff is closing, the city probably would have eventually stepped in if the NFL didn’t make a change first.

Let’s just keep our fingers crossed that nothing else happens. The last thing we need is for the draft to get canceled.