Oddsmakers Don’t Believe The NBA Will Start Again Before June 1

Oddsmakers don’t think we’ll see another NBA game happen for a very long time.

The league was suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, and now three players in the league have the virus.

Donovan Mitchell thanked those who have supported him since he tested positive for the coronavirus. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/gPDF79cNfR — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2020

On top of that, the CDC also recommended Sunday to stop gatherings of more than 50 people for at least eight weeks.

Oddsmakers now don’t believe the NBA will return anytime soon. As of this moment, the line on BetOnline.ag is at -600 on a game not being played by June 1st or prior.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday. Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

If I had to bet this line, I’d be smashing no with every penny I had. I don’t see how the NBA can play games anytime soon.

I just don’t. I might have had a different answer a couple days back, but there’s no way the NBA is rushing a return, especially after the CDC’s recommendations for gatherings.

The world of sports is on absolute lockdown. I’d be absolutely shocked if anything changed in the near future. With coronavirus spreading, people are being incredibly cautious.

Given the fact the NBA has already pulled the plug on the season for the time being, I think there’s a high we don’t see games for several months.

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t expect to see any basketball getting played anytime soon.