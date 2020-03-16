It’ll Officially Be Time To Panic If College Football And The NFL Get Canceled

I’ll officially start to be worried about the coronavirus when football gets called off.

Right now, we've lost all our sports and March Madness was canned because of the virus. Yet, I'm relatively undeterred.

I’m okay working from Fortress Hookstead, I’ve got more than enough food, there’s some beer on ice, I’m ready to ride it out and I don’t think people need to be losing their minds.

Having said that, you will officially see me in meltdown mode if college football and the NFL get pushed back because of coronavirus.

If that happens, then all bets are office. It’s one thing to suspended the NBA season. Nobody gives a damn about the NBA until the playoffs anyways.

The same isn’t true for football. When it comes to football, especially college football, every weeks matters. We don’t change the season for anything.

A damn alien invasion could be coming down from the sky and we’d still be out on the gridiron battling for a championship.

If the college football season gets canceled, then you will absolutely see me in panic mode. At that point, Fortress Hookstead will be abandoned, and evacuation plans will be set in motion for a much more secure location.

If the college football season isn’t going to be played, then I’m not willing to risk that level of uncertainty. It’ll officially be time to abandon ship.

Where will I go? Wouldn’t you like to know, but let’s just say the plans are in place to head to a secure location by the time camp would roll around.

Hopefully, we don’t come to that. Again, I’m not worried one bit as of right now. Not one bit, but I’d rather be safe than sorry.

Until the pillar that is football falls, then I’m not going to sweat it.