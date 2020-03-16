It’s The Perfect Time To Binge ‘Ozark’ Before Season 3 Starts March 27

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the perfect time to catch up on “Ozark” before season three gets here March 27.

With tons of people around the country working remotely and self-isolating from society as coronavirus spreads, there’s never been a better time for a little “Ozark” binge. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of season three on Netflix. Obviously, I’m super excited, and can’t wait to see what the Byrde family is up to in season three.

I just cranked out season one over the past couple days of self-isolating. In times of uncertainty, I always turn to Netflix.

It’s the one thing you can always count on. During my season one binge, I couldn’t believe just how dark this show is.

I totally forgot the extent of darkness in “Ozark.” It’s truly incredible. The first episode is one of the darkest and best hours of television I’ve ever seen.

It only gets darker from there as Marty tries to navigate the muddy waters of the Ozarks, the cartels, the Snells and life as a money launderer.

Again, if you haven’t already watched “Ozark,” then you should start right now. Don’t wait. Get it done immediately.

Season three starts March 27, and you’re going to want to be ready to roll by then. Trust me, this is one show you don’t want to me be missing out on.