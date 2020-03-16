US

A Washington Police Department Asks Criminals To Cease Criminal Behavior Until Coronavirus Ends

A police department in Washington state is asking criminals to suspend their behaviors until further notice due to the coronavirus.

“Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior. Until then #washyourhands,” the Payallup Police Department tweeted Monday.

Washington is currently operating under a state of emergency, with all public and private schools closed until April 24 and restaurants and bars only offering takeout and delivery services until further notice, Governor Jay Inslee announced Sunday. Events with over 250 people are prohibited across the state.

Health officials report 43 deaths from the coronavirus in Washington, and another 769 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to Seattle PI. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)