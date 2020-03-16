A Washington Police Department Asks Criminals To Cease Criminal Behavior Until Coronavirus Ends

A police department in Washington state is asking criminals to suspend their behaviors until further notice due to the coronavirus.

“Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior. Until then #washyourhands,” the Payallup Police Department tweeted Monday.

Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior. Until then #washyourhands — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) March 16, 2020

Washington is currently operating under a state of emergency, with all public and private schools closed until April 24 and restaurants and bars only offering takeout and delivery services until further notice, Governor Jay Inslee announced Sunday. Events with over 250 people are prohibited across the state.

King County will shut down these establishments immediately. As the largest population center and current epicenter of this outbreak, they must act with even greater urgency. I applaud @kcexec’s decision. We will hold a joint press conference with more details tomorrow. 5/6 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020

Health officials report 43 deaths from the coronavirus in Washington, and another 769 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to Seattle PI. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)