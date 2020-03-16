President Trump Talks About Coronavirus With Son Barron, Admits ‘It’s Bad,’ But Hopeful To Be ‘Best Case’

President Donald Trump said he has talked with his son Barron Trump about the coronavirus and admitted “it’s bad,” but we are hopeful to be a “best case.”

The comments came Monday during a White House Press Briefing about the spread of COVID-19 in the United States when a reporter asked how the president is “talking to his own family” and youngest son, 13-year-old Barron, about the virus as Americans, as she explained, are living with so “much anxiety” and “fear.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

WATCH:

“I think they’re very scared,” Trump shared. “I think they see that we are doing a very professional job. We have been working with the governors and the, frankly, the mayors, local government at every level. We have a FEMA totally involved.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“Usually, we see FEMA for the hurricanes and the tornadoes,” he added “We have FEMA involved in this. They have been doing a fantastic job locally working with people they know. Like as an example, in California, in the state of Washington. They work with them a lot on other things, and they are very familiar, so they are working on it. ”

Trump continued, “What you can do and all you can do is professional, totally confident. We have the best people in the world. We have really, the greatest experts in the world. Someday soon, hopefully, it will end and we’ll be back to where it was.”

Trump admitted that the coronavirus “came up so suddenly. We were all surprised.”

“We heard about it, we heard about reports from China that something was happening,” the president explained. “And all of a sudden, we did make a good decision and we closed our borders to China very quickly, very rapidly, otherwise, we would be in a very bad position. Much worse than we would be right now.”

“Italy is having a hard time,” he added.”I think that what we do, and I’ve spoken actually with my son, he says, ‘how bad is this?’ ‘It’s bad. It’s bad.’ But we’re going to hopefully be a best case, not a worse case.”

“And that’s what we’re working for,” Trump concluded.