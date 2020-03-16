Production On ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Stops Because Of Coronavirus, It’s Not Known When It’ll Start Again

“Lord of the Rings” has stopped production in New Zealand because of coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon’s $1 billion television project has come to a grinding halt because of the virus, and it’s not known will it start back up. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

Right now, it’s shut down for two weeks at a minimum, and it’s unclear what impact this will have on the projected 2021 release.

Brutal, folks. Just absolutely brutal. It just never ends. It’s a never ending avalanche of bad news when it comes to the coronavirus.

A week ago we were all living the life. Now, we lose more and more stuff with every passing day. This is supposed to be Amazon’s next huge project, and it’s just stopped right in its tracks.

It’s only made worse by the fact they don’t even know when it’ll resume. Will it be two weeks? A month? A year?

How long before cameras start rolling? We literally don’t know.

This is one of the most-anticipated series in production right now. If Amazon is willing to shut down a $1 billion investment for the time being, then there’s nothing they won’t can.

Hell, the NCAA had a lot more money on the line with March Madness, and they ended that before the conference tournaments really got going.

Hunker down because this will probably only continue for the foreseeable future.