R.E.M’s ‘End Of The World’ Song Makes Comeback On Charts Amid Coronavirus Fears

R.E.M.’s apocalyptic hit “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” has made a comeback on the music charts amid coronavirus fears.
The 1987 song is now climbing the charts once again, landing on iTunes in the No. 32 spot Monday, according to PopVortex. That’s up more than 40 spots from where the song was at last Friday, per Deadline magazine. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)
R.E.M.’s ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’ back on the charts https://t.co/s76r8DAee3 pic.twitter.com/1TjdNhmB88
— New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2020
‘End Of The World” was both released as a single and on the group’s album titled, “Document.” The catchy tune originally stalled out at number 69 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)
There has been no comment yet from the band as to the song’s sudden popularity, but given the world is facing a pandemic, as one state after another announces closures of schools and business amid the spread of COVID-19, it’s not a total shock that the song is back on the charts. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)
For those that might have missed it the first time around, here it is!
WATCH: