Player On The Seattle Dragons Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An unnamed player on the Seattle Dragons has coronavirus.

According to ESPN, an unknown player on the Seattle Dragons has tested positive for the virus that’s causing panic across America. In response to the positive test, the XFL was alerting the Dragons, BattleHawks and Roughnecks of possible contact. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The XFL canceled the remaining portion of the regular season due to the virus.

It’s worth noting that the league was shut down prior to this test becoming back positive. So, the XFL was done whether or not a player tested positive.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with this unknown player, and we’re hoping that he makes a full recovery.

On top of that, we hope he didn’t spread it to anybody.

It’s truly mind-boggling how quickly the entire world of sports shut down in response to coronavirus. The NBA suspended games Wednesday night, and the dominos quickly fell after that.

Every single major sports league has shuttered scheduled games, and the XFL just ended the season entirely. It’s truly a terrible time for sports.

Hopefully, this pandemic is over sooner than later. I’ve really had enough of it destroying our way of life.