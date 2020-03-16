New Poll: Trump Leads Bernie And Biden In Florida

President Donald Trump leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in the battleground state of Florida, according to a new poll released Monday.
In one-on-one match up between Biden and Trump, the president takes the lead with 48% of Floridian voters, according to a Univision survey. Trump has a similar lead over Sanders in the same survey with 49% of the vote while the Vermont senator stands at 42%. (RELATED: ‘Nasty Question’: Trump Snaps At Reporter During Coronavirus Press Conference)
There was some clear-cut good news for Biden as the former vice president leads with 63% support from Floridians while Sanders falls behind at 25%. The Democratic Florida primary is still set for Tuesday despite worries over the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, News Channel 8 reports.
Trump currently, according to the poll, has an approval rating of 54% within the state of Florida which is home to the president’s Mara-a-Lago resort, also known as the “winter White House.” Trump’s overall average approval rating stands at 44.5%, RealClearPolitics reports.
The Univision poll has a margin of error of +/-3%, and was conducted between March 6th -12th with 1,071 registered voters in Florida.