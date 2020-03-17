AMC And Regal Cinemas Close All Movie Theaters In America Because Of Coronavirus

Major movie theaters across America are shutting down because of coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regal Cinemas and AMC have both shut their doors for the time being because of coronavirus. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

Regal doesn’t have a timetable for opening back up, and AMC expects to be shut down for at least six weeks.

With every passing day, more and more venues close because of coronavirus. It’s truly remarkable how quickly this damn virus has changed our daily lives.

We have no sports, our movie theaters are being shut down, our historic lunch traditions are on hiatus and we can’t even go to the bar for a beer anymore.

This virus is absolutely out of control in terms of the impact its hand on our daily lives, and I’m sick of it. I’m sick of every single thing being slowly taken away from us.

Obviously, we want everybody to stay safe. Do what you have to do to take care of yourself, but let’s not get to a point where we act like the world is ending.

That’s not the case, and there’s no need to panic at all. Everything will be fine. I can promise you all that much.