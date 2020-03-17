‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown And Ex Tyler Cameron Spotted Together In Florida

Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown has been spotted spending time with ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron.

Brown and Cameron were spotted together at the beach Monday, according to a report published by Page Six. The beach trip comes after Cameron was spotted picking up Brown from Palm Beach International Airport over the weekend.

Brown also reportedly flew to Florida to spend time with Cameron after the death of his mother earlier this month.

This is the best news to come out at the moment. We all need a little pick me up after the increasing worry over the novel coronavirus, and Brown and Cameron have teamed up to give it to us. It’s unclear if the two are getting back together. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Admits She Has ‘Beef’ With Contestant Who Went On Date With Gigi Hadid)

However, they have been spending a lot of time together. We thought Cameron and Brown might get back together in the past, but that plan was derailed by supermodel Gigi Hadid. Cameron and Hadid were first linked after he came off the show.

I’ve been hoping that Brown and Cameron would maybe be given the chance to rekindle their romance on this year’s “Bachelor In Paradise,” but it looks like they started early. We’ve been blessed.