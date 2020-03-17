Biden Shuts Down Bernie Sanders Once Again In Primary Night Marred By Coronavirus

Vice President Joe Biden once again took a majority of delegates in three states that held their presidential primary elections Tuesday night.

Ohio was originally scheduled to hold its primary Tuesday, but Republican Gov. Mike DeWine decided to postpone the vote due to coronavirus. Illinois, Florida, and Arizona each went through with their elections. Biden took roughly 60 percent of the vote in both Florida and Illinois, and also secured a win in Arizona. Florida also sported a boost in voter turnout, despite the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Joe Biden Starts Coronavirus Debate With A Cough)

Florida was the biggest prize of the night, accounting for 219 pledged delegates. Illinois counts for 155 and Arizona has 67. The night further solidifies Biden’s already commanding lead in the primary. (RELATED: CNN Debate Moderators Give Joe Biden Pass On Major Lie)

Ohio is one of four states to delay its primary during the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland, Kentucky, and Louisiana all followed suit. Several cities and states across the country have taken drastic measures to force social distancing, from banning sit-down restaurants to encouraging residents not to gather in groups greater than 10.

The primaries came as President Donald Trump is bending his administration to insulate the economy against the virus. The stock market lost all of its gains since Trump took office over the past three months, and the administration has requested a $1 trillion stimulus bill to get the economy back on track.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin lead the move as Peter Navarro lead efforts to draft a “Buy American” executive order that would allow companies to file certain expenses as tax write offs if they rejoin the American supply chain. (RELATED: Pornhub Traffic Increases Amid Coronavirus Fears)

The Results

Florida

Joe Biden wins

Polls closed at 8:00 p.m. ET

219 pledged delegates

Illinois

Joe Biden wins



Polls closed at 9:00 p.m. ET

155 pledged delegates

Arizona