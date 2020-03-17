Forget Fighting Over Toilet Paper! This Easy-to-Install Bidet Attachment Is Only $50

With hygiene being of utmost importance these days, it only makes sense that you’d give your bathroom a bit of a “cleaning” upgrade. And what better way to do that than with a classy at-home bidet? These days, bidets offer a wide array of cleaning modes, helping you feel your very freshest — and they don’t require that you completely renovate your bathroom to get one.

If you want to experience the true cleaning power of a bidet, check out this toilet attachment by SlimGlow! You can easily attach the piece to any toilet in your home by connecting it to your water supply (no electricity or plumber needed) and boom, you’ve got yourself your very own bidet. Rated over 4 stars on Amazon, this advanced bathroom accessory allows you to completely customize your clean thanks to its knobs and nozzles that let you control everything from water pressure to cleansing options. And, as if all that wasn’t enough, the SlimGlow even boasts a friendly night light which comes in handy during those middle-of-night bathroom visits.

The SlimGlow bidet attachment is incredibly easy to install thanks to the fact that it comes with a quality brass adapter and braided metal hose that you connect to your water line, no professional help necessary. And unlike other accessories like it, the SlimGlow is half as thin and 100% more durable. But what really makes this piece one-of-a-kind is its price tag which has just been slashed to just $50 bucks!

Ready to feel a new level of clean? Then snag your very own SlimGlow: The World’s First Bidet Attachment Featuring a Night Light for over 30% off at just $49.99.

