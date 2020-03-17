Carolina Panthers Allow Quarterback Cam Newton To Seek A Trade

Cam Newton’s days with the Carolina Panthers appear to be nearing a rapid end.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have given the quarterback permission to seek a trade. That’s a pretty concrete sign his time with Carolina is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big news: Based on the previous discussions between the #Panthers organization and Cam Newton’s agents, it has been agreed upon to allow Cam and his agency team to seek a trade. Other details to follow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Where could Newton land? Well, we know the Bears are looking for a quarterback. The Patriots, Chargers and possibly the Bucs are also all in the market.

So, it’s not like there aren’t teams out there for Newton. There most certainly are, and I’m sure he can find at least one to give him a shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT

The better question is what will his trade value be. I simply can’t imagine it’s too high. Newton’s best days of football are long behind him.

He is a couple years removed from being an elite quarterback. I find it hard to believe a team would give up a first round quarterback.

Of course, I could be wrong and a team might move that kind of asset to get him. I’m just not holding my breath for it to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:59am PST

We’ll see where he lands, but I think it’s safe to say his days of suiting up for Carolina are over.