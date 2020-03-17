These Five Catholic Dioceses Have Not Suspended Masses

Catholic dioceses in the United States continue to cancel masses and lift the usual Sunday mass obligation for parishioners, but several dioceses across the country have yet to do so.

The Catholic dioceses and archdiocese of Galveston-Houston; Miami; St. Paul and Minneapolis and Oklahoma City had not canceled masses or suspended services as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to data compiled by Archdiocese of Chicago employee Michael Bayer. Bayer noted that the Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama, home to the Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), has yet to cancel.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed that masses have not been canceled in these five archdioceses and dioceses, none of which responded to requests for comment except the Archdiocese of Mobile. Spokesman Rob Herbst notified the DCNF that Archbishop Rodi will be delivering a statement to media Monday afternoon. (RELATED: Catholic Arlington Diocese, Christ Church Georgetown Suspend All Services, Gonzaga High School President Tests Positive)

Bayer, who said he is on the payroll of the Catholic church in numerous U.S. dioceses and has served as a member of the U.S. Catholic Bishops Young Adult Advisory Team, compiled information on the archdioceses and dioceses that suspended mass, as well as the archdioceses and dioceses in which mass obligations have been lifted.

This is of note to Catholics, as the Catholic church requires that parishioners attend mass every Sunday and that “those who deliberately fail in this obligation commit a grave sin.”

As of Monday morning, 75 dioceses had suspended mass and 26 archdioceses had suspended mass. (RELATED: Largest Catholic Church In North America Suspends All Masses Until ‘Further Notice’)

“I believe it is a moral imperative and matter of justice for Catholics to follow the guidance of public health experts to avoid large gatherings, including public celebrations of the Mass, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and limit the loss of human life,” Bayer told the DCNF.

Update: 87 Catholic arch/dioceses in the U.S. have cancelled all public Masses, including most of the largest—NY, LA, Chicago, DC Notably not cancelled are Philly, Galveston-Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City Live Doc: https://t.co/NRBuAMfpSG pic.twitter.com/cuJI1kvknc — Michael Bayer (@mbayer1248) March 17, 2020

“Catholics, and all Christians, should see this as an opportunity to practice solidarity with all those Christians around the world who do not have regular access to communal worship and the sacraments, for example refugees fleeing war, immunocompromised cancer patients, and elderly homebound,” he added.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.