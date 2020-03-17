Chet Hanks Gives Update On Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson While Slamming Toilet Paper Hoarders

Tom Hanks’ son Chet gave an update on the actor and his wife’s health after they were released from the hospital.

Chet shared a video update Monday regarding the family’s battle against coronavirus on Instagram. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first announced they had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 11.

“They’re out of the hospital,” Chet said in the video. “They’re still self quarantined obviously, but they’re feeling a lot better, so that’s a relief.”

“My prayers go out to you because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now,” he added. (RELATED: Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Testing Positive For Coronavirus)

Chet went on to criticize people who have “hoarded” groceries during the spread of the virus.

“I think the most important thing is we just stay calm because panicking really isn’t necessary, and it’s just making things more difficult than they need to be,” he continued. “If you went to the grocery store and hoarded all the water and toilet paper for yourself I think you’re the problem.”

“You should think more of others for once,” Chet said. “I think if we all just be a little less selfish and a little more selfless we’re gonna be completely fine.”