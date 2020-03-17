CNN Anchor Dana Bash Praises Trump After One Of The Coronavirus Press Conferences

CNN anchor Dana Bash praised President Donald Trump following the White House’s press conference Tuesday on the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

“If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable from the president of the United States,” Bash said Tuesday. “This is a non-partisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint.”

CNN’s chief political correspondent added that the president‘s public presentation Tuesday was an example of him being “the kind of leader that people need,” as businesses and schools close throughout the country. (RELATED: Why Congress’ Flawed Coronavirus Package Could Still Benefit Millions Of Americans)

WATCH:

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want, and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Bash added.

In addition to Bash, Trump’s leadership during the crisis has received praise from Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California, both of whom are often adversarial towards the president.

Bash later clarified that her praise was only related to the press conferences that occurred Monday and Tuesday as multiple such events have occurred since the outbreak of coronavirus.

To be clear .@SecretsBedard – I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need. It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday. https://t.co/LYigsgndWH

— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020