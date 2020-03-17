CNN’s Dana Bash Praises Trump On Air, But She Instantly Clarifies On Twitter

CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash praised President Donald Trump’s latest response to the coronavirus Tuesday, but later attempted to clarify her position in a way that was less congratulatory of the president.

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want, and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Bash said on-air Tuesday.

Bash later clarified that her praise for the president was only reserved for his recent press conference, and took a shot at Trump’s overall handling of the pandemic. (RELATED: Why Congress’ Flawed Coronavirus Package Could Still Benefit Millions Of Americans)

“I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need,” Bash said. ” It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday.”

Trump’s recent handling of the crisis has drawn praise from unlikely people including Bash and Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California.