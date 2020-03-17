Colts Are Talking With Philip Rivers, No Deal Has Been Reached

The Indianapolis Colts have begun discussions with free agent quarterback Philip Rivers.

According to Ian Rapoport, talks are underway between the two sides, but no agreement has been reached as of right now.

Rivers is widely-believed to be the top target of the Colts.

The #Colts have had discussions with free agent QB Philip Rivers, source said. And while nothing is done, he’s a clear target for Indy. We shall see if they can agree on the money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of money the Colts are willing to throw Rivers‘ way. He’s had a great career, but there’s no question he’s nearing the end of it.

I’m honestly not even 100% convinced he’s a better option that Jacoby Brissett at this point, and I’m sure some of the people in Indy feel the same.

Brissett had some very bright moments last season, and he’s got a nice amount of upside. The Colts most certainly shouldn’t over extend themselves for Rivers.

If they can get him at a reasonable rate, then it makes sense. If not, then they should just stick with Brissett and draft somebody new to develop.

What they shouldn’t do is spend a ton of money for a quarterback whose best football is behind him. That much is for sure.

I think there’s a high chance we see Rivers in Indy. It’ll just be interesting to see what kind of money he gets.