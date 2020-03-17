The Reason Why The United States Does Not Have Enough Coronavirus Testing Kits

The pressure is on Congress to pass the second coronavirus relief package that passed the House with revisions, late yesterday. It includes measures such as free COVID-19 testing for all Americans.

The bill was held up by Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, due to “technical corrections,” but is expected to pass through the Senate with a vote taking place Tuesday evening.

The Senate, which hasn’t passed the second coronavirus package, is already reportedly working on a third package, one that would target economic relief more drastically. (RELATED:Jennifer Rubin: More Republicans Will Die From Coronavirus Than Democrats)

Though this bill will allow all Americans to receive a COVID-19 test free of charge, even for those who do not have insurance, this is not what is preventing Americans from being tested for the coronavirus. The sheer lack of availability remains the biggest cause.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC), only about 25,000 Americans have been tested for the virus.

In stark contrast to the United States, South Korea is testing about 20,000 people a day.

The United is vastly behind in it’s ability to test citizens for the coronavirus, and the consequences of this problem are largely unknown at this time.

Tune in to see why the United States has fallen behind other countries in Europe and Asia when it comes to testing.