EXCLUSIVE: Italian Pro Athlete Under Quarantine Issues Dire Warning: This Could Happen All Over The World

Italian professional tennis player Federica Prati has been in quarantine at her home in Italy for over a week as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

Prati joined the Daily Caller’s media reporter Shelby Talcott and spoke about life under lockdown. She urged Americans to take the threat seriously and suggested that future countries could end up like Italy if people don’t heed current government and doctor warnings.

“If it’s going to be like this all over the world, it’s going to be like a war,” Prati predicted. “A war against an invisible thing.”

WATCH:

The professional tennis player explained how the novel coronavirus has affected her daily life as well as her job. She is unable to train or compete because the virus has shut down both her home country and sports around the world. Prati noted that self-quarantining is worth it and explained how hospitals are so over capacity in Italy that they are now choosing who gets to live and who will die.

Over 1,800 people in Italy have died from the novel coronavirus so far, and the country has seen nearly 25,000 cases overall.

“It’s pretty dangerous because they are choosing which one to save and which one to leave dying, honestly. It’s messed up. So, the best thing for us is to stay home,” Prati explained. (RELATED: France, Israel Shut Down All Non-Essential Stores, Restaurants, Cafes)

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Shreds The Democratic Party, Says Pelosi ‘Surrendered To The Socialists’

‘It’s Indoctrination’: Civil Rights Activist Explains The Dangers Behind NYT ‘1619 Project’

Coronavirus Officially Declared Pandemic, Here’s What We Know

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump