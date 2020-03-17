Final College Basketball Poll Released After March Madness Gets Canceled

The final USA Today Coaches Poll has been released after March Madness was canceled because of coronavirus.

Kansas took the top spot in the final poll, and the Badgers slid in at 19 after winning the Big Ten regular season championship.

I wish I could get excited about this poll, but I just can’t. Generally speaking, I’m a huge fan of polls. I love them.

I love watching how teams move up and down, debating those teams and constantly making poll predictions. However, I just don’t care this time.

I just don’t. This poll is literally meaningless without March Madness happening. Who gives a damn at all?

All that matters is that I declared Wisconsin national champions. That’s the only thing that mattered the moment March Madness got thrown into the trash thanks to coronavirus.

We won the best conference in America, and that means we have the strongest claim to the title. This isn’t rocket science. It’s just basketball.

Again, I wish I cared, but I just don’t. It’s just way too sad of a time to care about polls that have no impact on anything.

It’s here and Kansas fans can be happy. But it doesn’t matter. Call me negative if you want, but it’s the truth.