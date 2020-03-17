‘Frozen 2’ Star Rachel Matthews Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Frozen 2” star Rachel Matthews has tested positive for coronavirus.
Matthews shared the news regarding COVID-19 on her Instagram stories, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.
“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week,” Matthews wrote. “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise.”
“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place,” she wrote in another post to her Instagram. “I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms.”
She reminded her followers who feel like they are showing symptoms to “rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE.” (RELATED: Superstar Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus)
Matthews shared a list of her symptoms from each day of the week. The symptoms varied from fever with chills to coughing, severe fatigue and shortness of breath. She also pointed to Idris Elba’s health situation to remind people that you can be a carrier with no symptoms.
Elba announced he does have coronavirus, but has not shown any symptoms.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” the actor tweeted to his followers Monday. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”
“Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he added. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”