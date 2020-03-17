HBO Offers Free Streaming Episodes During Coronavirus Panic

HBO is offering people free episodes of their shows to kill some time during the coronavirus panic.

The network Monday afternoon tweeted a link to some free episodes with the caption, “So, I really want to give everyone my HBO login but I can’t. Will you accept a bunch of free episodes instead?” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

So, I really want to give everyone my HBO login but I can’t. Will you accept a bunch of free episodes instead?https://t.co/Dm2ZSXi2Bo — HBO (@HBO) March 16, 2020

I understand this is kind of a market ploy, but it’s still a solid gesture. In an ideal world for HBO, people will watch the free episodes, get hooked and then buy HBO Now.

It makes sense, and it’s a smart move. You can’t blame HBO for being savvy during the situation.

At the same time, it’s a nice gesture to open up their library for people with time to kill, and that number of people is growing daily.

With more and more businesses and venues shutting down, people are staying home. I’m on day two of staying home, and it’s already insanely boring.

While I already have HBO, I’d absolutely start binging new episodes if I was just getting introduced to the network. We’re talking about the network that brought us “Entourage,” “Eastbound & Down,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Westworld,” “Game of Thrones,” “True Detective” and more.

All HBO knows how to do is make hits.

If you’re not already streaming HBO, you might as well give it a shot! For a ton of people out there, you don’t have much better to do.