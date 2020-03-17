Idris Elba Gives Update On Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says He’s Still Asymptomatic

Actor Idris Elba gave an update on his health condition after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Elba claimed he is still asymptomatic as of Tuesday during a Twitter live.

“It’s been a mad 24 hours as you can probably guess,” Elba said. “Yesterday was just good and bad. It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it.”

“I think it made it a lot more real for some people,” he added. “I think it definitely made it more real for me and my family.”

Elba clarified that he is still asymptomatic, meaning he has not felt any symptoms of COVID-19 since his diagnosis. (RELATED: Superstar Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“Right now I am feeling OK,” Elba shared. “I woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms…still don’t have any symptoms. [I’m] checking my fever twice a day. [I] feel good.”

“The Wire” actor said he felt “really lucky” to get tested because it has been “very, very hard” for others to receive tests.

“I was going to be around a lot of people starting this new film,” Elba admitted, which led to him being tested after he was in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 4.