Trump Campaign Launches ‘Irish Americans For Trump’ On St Patrick’s Day

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced the launch of “Irish Americans for Trump” on Tuesday morning.
The campaign announced the launch of the coalition on St. Patrick’s Day, saying it will “commemorate Irish American contributions to our economy, military, and history.”
The campaign also emphasized that Trump recently appointed former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney as the special envoy for Northern Ireland, a move that demonstrates the “importance of Irish peace and security to the Trump administration.” (RELATED: St Patrick’s Day Parades Canceled Following Coronavirus Spread)
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Today @TeamTrump is launching our Irish Americans for Trump coalition ????
Text “SHAMROCK” to 88022 or visit https://t.co/yWWiEZ2xQL to join! pic.twitter.com/DVrrzlDTcf
— Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) March 17, 2020
“This coalition will aim to bring the Irish American community together and to share their support for President Trump,” the campaign said in a statement. (RELATED: Here’s How America Transformed St. Patrick’s Day From A Solemn Liturgical Feast To A Day Of Beer Guzzling And Parades)
Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that “Irish Americans across the country understand the importance of keeping President Donald Trump in the White House.”
“Re-electing President Trump ensures four more years of historic job creation, lower taxes, and putting America first,” McEnany added.
The Trump campaign also released limited edition Irish Americans for Trump merchandise.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.