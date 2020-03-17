Joe Biden Says He And Bernie Sanders ‘Share A Common Vision’

Former Vice President Joe Biden attempted to appeal to supporters of his Democratic presidential primary rival, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, during a Tuesday speech.

After easily winning Democratic primary battles in Florida, Arizona, and Illinois, Biden said the two may “disagree on tactics,” but both “share a common vision” for the United States.

“Senator Sanders and I may disagree on tactics, but we share a common vision, for the need to provide affordable healthcare for all Americans, reduce income inequity that has risen so drastically, to tackling the existential threat of our time, climate change,” Biden said before giving the Vermont senator and those who support him credit for bringing “a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues.”

“Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” he continued. “So let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do. Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party, and then to unify the nation.” (RELATED: Joe Biden: No Deportations In First 100 Days, Police Should Refuse To Cooperate With ICE)